China says it wants to stay out of the US election. Fox News has other ideas

  • Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, hosts of popular shows on the cable network, have emerged as staunch critics of Beijing
  • They have also taken aim at the likes of Google, Facebook, Twitter and Hollywood, saying they’re complicit in a ‘Chinese takeover’

Ethan Paul
Updated: 6:00pm, 11 Oct, 2020

Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham has suggested China is linked to the Black Lives Matter protest movement. Photo: MCT
