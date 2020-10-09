Li Youwei, 82, was the party secretary of Shenzhen and has long pushed for the private sector to take a bigger role in China’s economy. Photo: WeiboLi Youwei, 82, was the party secretary of Shenzhen and has long pushed for the private sector to take a bigger role in China’s economy. Photo: Weibo
Reformist calls for China to reassure the private sector ahead of key Communist Party meeting

  • Li Youwei, who helped spearhead Shenzhen’s development in the 1990s, says there is a risk Beijing will take ‘the wrong steps’ and retreat from reform
  • He says private investors need to have confidence that their investments are safe and protected by the government and the law

William Zheng
Updated: 7:00am, 9 Oct, 2020

