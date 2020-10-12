Ren Zhiqiang left property company Huayuan in 2014 and has become a popular voice on social media. Photo: SCMP
Jailed Communist Party critic Ren Zhiqiang abused power at firm: state media
- Article claims to reveal truth about ‘Ren the Big Cannon’, who had criticised handling of coronavirus and President Xi Jinping’s expansion of power
- Former real estate tycoon paid his son US$5 million under ‘fake contract’ for financial consultancy and enjoyed free renovation at his home, it says
