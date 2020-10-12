Lee Meng-chu was detained in the mainland city of Shenzhen last year. Photo: APLee Meng-chu was detained in the mainland city of Shenzhen last year. Photo: AP
Taiwan accuses Beijing of ‘malicious sensationalism’ after Chinese state TV broadcasts ‘spy’s confession’

  • Island’s Mainland Affairs Council says Beijing is manufacturing crimes and entrapping people after airing footage of espionage suspect Lee Meng-chu
  • Lee was detained in Shenzhen last year and is accused of supporting Taiwanese independence and the Hong Kong protest movement

Sarah Zheng
Updated: 2:39pm, 12 Oct, 2020

