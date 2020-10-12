Chinese President Xi Jinping pictured on a tour of Chaozhou city. Photo: Handout
Chinese President Xi Jinping starts southern tour with call to have confidence in future
- Xi starts Guangdong trip with appearance in Chaozhou ahead of visit to Shenzhen to mark 40th anniversary of special economic zone
- Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam confirms she will attend Wednesday’s ceremony, cancelling planned policy address
Topic | Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping pictured on a tour of Chaozhou city. Photo: Handout