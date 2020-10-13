Scientists say China should aim to reach peak emissions before 2030. Photo: AP
China’s carbon neutral goals slowed by ‘inertia’, climate scientists warn
- A report from Tsinghua University says the country should aim to reach peak carbon emissions before 2030 and then accelerate the pace of reform
- But experts say meeting Xi Jinping’s commitments ‘needs time and a huge effort’ because continued economic growth will increase demand for energy
