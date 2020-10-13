Scientists say China should aim to reach peak emissions before 2030. Photo: APScientists say China should aim to reach peak emissions before 2030. Photo: AP
Scientists say China should aim to reach peak emissions before 2030. Photo: AP
China /  Politics

China’s carbon neutral goals slowed by ‘inertia’, climate scientists warn

  • A report from Tsinghua University says the country should aim to reach peak carbon emissions before 2030 and then accelerate the pace of reform
  • But experts say meeting Xi Jinping’s commitments ‘needs time and a huge effort’ because continued economic growth will increase demand for energy

Topic |   Climate change
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 8:23am, 13 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Scientists say China should aim to reach peak emissions before 2030. Photo: APScientists say China should aim to reach peak emissions before 2030. Photo: AP
Scientists say China should aim to reach peak emissions before 2030. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE