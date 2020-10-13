Cheng Yu-chin appears on the state broadcaster on Monday. He was accused of using a research institute he set up in Prague to gain intelligence on China and of seeking to damage Beijing’s diplomatic ties in Europe. Photo: CCTVCheng Yu-chin appears on the state broadcaster on Monday. He was accused of using a research institute he set up in Prague to gain intelligence on China and of seeking to damage Beijing’s diplomatic ties in Europe. Photo: CCTV
Cheng Yu-chin appears on the state broadcaster on Monday. He was accused of using a research institute he set up in Prague to gain intelligence on China and of seeking to damage Beijing’s diplomatic ties in Europe. Photo: CCTV
China /  Politics

Another Taiwanese ‘spy confession’ aired on Chinese state TV after warning from Taipei

  • Cheng Yu-chin, who previously taught at Charles University in Prague, shown addressing allegations he engaged in independence activities and espionage
  • It followed a special report on another detained suspect, Lee Meng-chu, which Taiwan slammed as ‘malicious political sensationalism’

Topic |   Taiwan
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 5:04pm, 13 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Cheng Yu-chin appears on the state broadcaster on Monday. He was accused of using a research institute he set up in Prague to gain intelligence on China and of seeking to damage Beijing’s diplomatic ties in Europe. Photo: CCTVCheng Yu-chin appears on the state broadcaster on Monday. He was accused of using a research institute he set up in Prague to gain intelligence on China and of seeking to damage Beijing’s diplomatic ties in Europe. Photo: CCTV
Cheng Yu-chin appears on the state broadcaster on Monday. He was accused of using a research institute he set up in Prague to gain intelligence on China and of seeking to damage Beijing’s diplomatic ties in Europe. Photo: CCTV
READ FULL ARTICLE