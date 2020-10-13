Cheng Yu-chin appears on the state broadcaster on Monday. He was accused of using a research institute he set up in Prague to gain intelligence on China and of seeking to damage Beijing’s diplomatic ties in Europe. Photo: CCTV
Another Taiwanese ‘spy confession’ aired on Chinese state TV after warning from Taipei
- Cheng Yu-chin, who previously taught at Charles University in Prague, shown addressing allegations he engaged in independence activities and espionage
- It followed a special report on another detained suspect, Lee Meng-chu, which Taiwan slammed as ‘malicious political sensationalism’
Topic | Taiwan
