Chinese President Xi Jinping visits an electronics manufacturing company in Chaozhou, Guangdong, on Monday during a high-profile tour of the southern province. Photo: XinhuaChinese President Xi Jinping visits an electronics manufacturing company in Chaozhou, Guangdong, on Monday during a high-profile tour of the southern province. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits an electronics manufacturing company in Chaozhou, Guangdong, on Monday during a high-profile tour of the southern province. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

Chinese President Xi Jinping urges push towards hi-tech independence

  • Xi says self-reliance is essential because the country is ‘on the cusp of unprecedented changes’
  • Comments come ahead of address to mark Shenzhen Special Economic Zone milestone

Topic |   Shenzhen
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 4:44pm, 13 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits an electronics manufacturing company in Chaozhou, Guangdong, on Monday during a high-profile tour of the southern province. Photo: XinhuaChinese President Xi Jinping visits an electronics manufacturing company in Chaozhou, Guangdong, on Monday during a high-profile tour of the southern province. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits an electronics manufacturing company in Chaozhou, Guangdong, on Monday during a high-profile tour of the southern province. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE