The regulation is expected to further elevate Xi Jinping’s status within the Communist Party. Photo: AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping set to tighten grip on power with new rules for top policymaking bodies
- Draft gives details of Xi’s scope as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party and how the top organs should operate
- Observer says it’s part of a long-term project to make regulations on almost every issue, with personal power ‘always embedded’
Topic | China’s Communist Party
