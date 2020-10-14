A television screen at a restaurant in Beijing shows Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking during a broadcast from Shenzhen at an event marking the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, on October 14, 2020. Photo: AFP A television screen at a restaurant in Beijing shows Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking during a broadcast from Shenzhen at an event marking the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, on October 14, 2020. Photo: AFP
A television screen at a restaurant in Beijing shows Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking during a broadcast from Shenzhen at an event marking the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, on October 14, 2020. Photo: AFP
Xi exhorts Shenzhen to step up and lead China out of pandemic with innovation and economic reforms

  • Chinese president celebrates achievements made during 40 years of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone but says road ahead is challenging
  • City given autonomy to make reforms but must build hi-tech industries and attract young people from Hong Kong and Macau

Topic |   Shenzhen
Josephine MaGuo Rui
Josephine Ma and Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 7:15pm, 14 Oct, 2020

