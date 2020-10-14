Xi Jinping says Shenzhen must continue to attract top talent and do more to protect local businesses. Photo: Martin Chan
Shenzhen must attract top talent to keep growing, Chinese President Xi Jinping says
- City needs “scientific and technological leaders, tech-savvy young adults and high-level innovative teams”, president says
- Companies must also be offered better government protection in areas like intellectual property, he says
Topic | Shenzhen
Xi Jinping says Shenzhen must continue to attract top talent and do more to protect local businesses. Photo: Martin Chan