Speakers at the ceremony looked back at Shenzhen’s transformation from border village to modern metropolis. Photo: Martin Chan
Personal stories on the Shenzhen ‘miracle’ drive home Beijing’s message

  • Entrepreneur Chen Zhilie and architectural engineer Lu Jianxin shared the stage with the president on Wednesday
  • Neither are well-known in the business community but they were part of a carefully choreographed ceremony

Kinling Lo
Updated: 1:03am, 15 Oct, 2020

