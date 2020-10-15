Chinese state media said Taiwanese espionage activities increased from over 100 in 2018 to several hundred in 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing will crack down over Taiwan’s ‘crazy yet futile’ spy attempts, says China’s official mouthpiece
- People’s Daily commentary urges Taiwan’s intelligence community to steer clear of pro-independence moves
- Taiwanese encouraged to visit the mainland and experience its ‘prosperity and development’
Topic | Taiwan
Chinese state media said Taiwanese espionage activities increased from over 100 in 2018 to several hundred in 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE