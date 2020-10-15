A retired Taiwanese lieutenant colonel has been told to serve four years in prison for trying to build a spy network for mainland China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese retired colonel given four-year sentence for spying for mainland China
- Tu Yung-hsin found guilty trying to build a spy network for Beijing
- Conviction comes as Beijing says it has cracked down on ‘hundreds’ of spying cases linked to the island
