NEA deputy chief Liu Baohua is being investigated by the Chinese Communist Party’s disciplinary watchdog. Photo: Weibo
Corruption in China: deputy head of energy agency Liu Baohua under investigation
- Inquiry launched into ‘suspected serious violations of discipline and law’, Communist Party watchdog says
- Liu has been deputy head of the National Energy Administration since 2017
Topic | Corruption in China
