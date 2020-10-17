NEA deputy chief Liu Baohua is being investigated by the Chinese Communist Party’s disciplinary watchdog. Photo: Weibo NEA deputy chief Liu Baohua is being investigated by the Chinese Communist Party’s disciplinary watchdog. Photo: Weibo
Corruption in China: deputy head of energy agency Liu Baohua under investigation

  • Inquiry launched into ‘suspected serious violations of discipline and law’, Communist Party watchdog says
  • Liu has been deputy head of the National Energy Administration since 2017

Topic |   Corruption in China
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 1:29pm, 17 Oct, 2020

