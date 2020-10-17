The protections for the Chinese national flag will apply in Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung The protections for the Chinese national flag will apply in Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
The protections for the Chinese national flag will apply in Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
China /  Politics

Turning Chinese flag upside to be criminalised as Beijing moves to tighten legal protections

  • New protections for national symbols will apply in Hong Kong and follow series of incidents during last year’s anti-government protests
  • Localist lawmaker Cheng Chung-tai was fined in 2017 for overturning miniature flags during a Legislative Council debate

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Echo XieTony Cheung
Echo Xie and Tony Cheung

Updated: 9:37pm, 17 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The protections for the Chinese national flag will apply in Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung The protections for the Chinese national flag will apply in Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
The protections for the Chinese national flag will apply in Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE