Shenzhen is seen as a model for China’s future development. Photo: Xinhua Shenzhen is seen as a model for China’s future development. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

Shenzhen given new powers to attract key foreign workers and develop new financial market tools under plans to develop role as China’s tech hub

  • Central government outlines plans to give southern metropolis more autonomy in key areas following Xi Jinping’s pledge to promote next stage of reform
  • Southern metropolis to be given power to develop laws in fields such as artificial intelligence and big data and start a stock index futures contract

Kinling Lo and Georgina Lee

Updated: 8:06pm, 18 Oct, 2020

