Shenzhen is seen as a model for China’s future development. Photo: Xinhua
Shenzhen given new powers to attract key foreign workers and develop new financial market tools under plans to develop role as China’s tech hub
- Central government outlines plans to give southern metropolis more autonomy in key areas following Xi Jinping’s pledge to promote next stage of reform
- Southern metropolis to be given power to develop laws in fields such as artificial intelligence and big data and start a stock index futures contract
