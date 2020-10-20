Tibetans make a pilgrimage around the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa last week. The appointment of a US special envoy on Tibet has angered Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘This is historic’: Tibetan political leader meets new US special envoy
- Lobsang Sangay, head of the government-in-exile, says he met Robert Destro at the State Department
- Beijing called Destro’s appointment last week an attempt to destabilise Tibet
Topic | Tibet
Tibetans make a pilgrimage around the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa last week. The appointment of a US special envoy on Tibet has angered Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE