Tibetans make a pilgrimage around the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa last week. The appointment of a US special envoy on Tibet has angered Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE Tibetans make a pilgrimage around the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa last week. The appointment of a US special envoy on Tibet has angered Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tibetans make a pilgrimage around the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa last week. The appointment of a US special envoy on Tibet has angered Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Politics

‘This is historic’: Tibetan political leader meets new US special envoy

  • Lobsang Sangay, head of the government-in-exile, says he met Robert Destro at the State Department
  • Beijing called Destro’s appointment last week an attempt to destabilise Tibet

Topic |   Tibet
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:15pm, 20 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Tibetans make a pilgrimage around the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa last week. The appointment of a US special envoy on Tibet has angered Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE Tibetans make a pilgrimage around the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa last week. The appointment of a US special envoy on Tibet has angered Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tibetans make a pilgrimage around the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa last week. The appointment of a US special envoy on Tibet has angered Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE