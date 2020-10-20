Geng Xiaonan’s lawyer confirmed that she had been arrested. Photo: Weibo
Arrested publisher Geng Xiaonan is paying the price for supporting me, says dissident law professor
- Geng’s lawyer confirms prosecutors have approved the arrest of the 46-year-old, who was detained in Beijing last month along with her husband Qin Zhen
- She had previously spoken out in support of Xu Zhangrun, an outspoken critic of the Chinese leadership’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic
