The UNI Air plane dropped off military and coastguard personnel in the Pratas Islands and returned to Kaohsiung on Monday morning. Photo: CNA The UNI Air plane dropped off military and coastguard personnel in the Pratas Islands and returned to Kaohsiung on Monday morning. Photo: CNA
Taiwanese plane lands in disputed Pratas Islands as scheduled after earlier turnback

  • UNI Air flight drops off military and coastguard personnel in the South China Sea atolls, and takes others back to Kaohsiung
  • It follows incident on October 15 when aircraft had to return to the city after being warned of ‘dangerous activities’ along the route

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 5:06pm, 26 Oct, 2020

