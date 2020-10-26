The coastguard sent patrol ships to disperse four sand carriers and one dredger that had crossed into Taiwanese waters. Photo: Coast Guard Administration The coastguard sent patrol ships to disperse four sand carriers and one dredger that had crossed into Taiwanese waters. Photo: Coast Guard Administration
The coastguard sent patrol ships to disperse four sand carriers and one dredger that had crossed into Taiwanese waters. Photo: Coast Guard Administration
Taiwan coastguard ‘drives away’ Chinese vessels including sand dredger

  • It says nearly 100 boats were seen in waters close to the Matsu archipelago, which is controlled by Taipei but located close to the mainland
  • Observer says the activities are part of the PLA’s ‘grey zone’ tactics designed to intimidate the self-ruled island

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 9:45pm, 26 Oct, 2020

