The Communist Party Central Committee’s fifth plenum fleshed out President Xi Jinping’s vision for making China a ‘great modern socialist nation’. Photo: Reuters The Communist Party Central Committee’s fifth plenum fleshed out President Xi Jinping’s vision for making China a ‘great modern socialist nation’. Photo: Reuters
The Communist Party Central Committee’s fifth plenum fleshed out President Xi Jinping’s vision for making China a ‘great modern socialist nation’. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

Chinese Communist Party wraps up top policy meeting by outlining plans for nation to become greater power

  • Party’s most important meeting of the year ends with decision to focus on technological innovation as major engine of growth
  • The plenum also discussed plans to become a ‘great modern socialist nation’ within 15 years

Topic |   China’s Communist Party
Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 6:49pm, 29 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Communist Party Central Committee’s fifth plenum fleshed out President Xi Jinping’s vision for making China a ‘great modern socialist nation’. Photo: Reuters The Communist Party Central Committee’s fifth plenum fleshed out President Xi Jinping’s vision for making China a ‘great modern socialist nation’. Photo: Reuters
The Communist Party Central Committee’s fifth plenum fleshed out President Xi Jinping’s vision for making China a ‘great modern socialist nation’. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE