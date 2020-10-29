The Communist Party Central Committee’s fifth plenum fleshed out President Xi Jinping’s vision for making China a ‘great modern socialist nation’. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Communist Party wraps up top policy meeting by outlining plans for nation to become greater power
- Party’s most important meeting of the year ends with decision to focus on technological innovation as major engine of growth
- The plenum also discussed plans to become a ‘great modern socialist nation’ within 15 years
Topic | China’s Communist Party
