The policy meeting set the course of the country’s future development. Photo: Simon Song The policy meeting set the course of the country’s future development. Photo: Simon Song
The policy meeting set the course of the country’s future development. Photo: Simon Song
China /  Politics

Policy meeting ends on defiant note as Chinese leadership insists external pressure will not lead country off course

  • The four-day plenum in Beijing wraps up with a statement that says it has entered a period of ‘strategic opportunity’ for development
  • Plans for next 15 years highlight key role for technological development and importance of boosting domestic markets

Topic |   China’s Communist Party
Josephine MaWilliam Zheng
Josephine Ma and William Zheng

Updated: 11:08pm, 29 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The policy meeting set the course of the country’s future development. Photo: Simon Song The policy meeting set the course of the country’s future development. Photo: Simon Song
The policy meeting set the course of the country’s future development. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE