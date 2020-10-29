The policy meeting set the course of the country’s future development. Photo: Simon Song
Policy meeting ends on defiant note as Chinese leadership insists external pressure will not lead country off course
- The four-day plenum in Beijing wraps up with a statement that says it has entered a period of ‘strategic opportunity’ for development
- Plans for next 15 years highlight key role for technological development and importance of boosting domestic markets
Topic | China’s Communist Party
