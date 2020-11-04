Americans are now going to the polls in a US presidential election marked by an out-of-control pandemic that incumbent Donald Trump has blamed China for – and the results will determine how Washington engages with both Beijing and America’s allies in Asia.

While no one is expecting a potential win by Democratic challenger Joe Biden to restoreto their pre-2017 status quo, analysts predict a more consistent approach from a possible Biden presidency.

Read on for the latest developments in the presidential race and key senatorial contests, with South China Morning Post reporters stationed in Washington, New York and San Francisco, as well as Iowa – a farm state affected more than most by the trade war that Trump started in 2018. Rounding out the coverage are insights and reactions gathered by reporters in Southeast Asia, Beijing and the Post’s home city of Hong Kong.