live | US election 2020 live updates: Trump vs Biden as US picks president and major Senate seats
- The incumbent Republican president faces stiff competition from Democratic candidate Joe Biden, with more than 100 million early votes having already been cast amid the coronavirus pandemic
- The Republicans are also facing the possible loss of Senate control, which could well mean a Democratic-controlled White House and Congress, though many of the races are too close to call
Americans are now going to the polls in a US presidential election marked by an out-of-control pandemic that incumbent Donald Trump has blamed China for – and the results will determine how Washington engages with both Beijing and America’s allies in Asia.
Read on for the latest developments in the presidential race and key senatorial contests, with South China Morning Post reporters stationed in Washington, New York and San Francisco, as well as Iowa – a farm state affected more than most by the trade war that Trump started in 2018. Rounding out the coverage are insights and reactions gathered by reporters in Southeast Asia, Beijing and the Post’s home city of Hong Kong.
Reporting by Owen Churchill, Robert Delaney, Jacob Fromer, Jodi Xu Klein, Mark Magnier and Ian Young