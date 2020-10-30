Chinese officials are attending a press conference in Beijing this morning to provide more detail on the country’s plans for the future. Photo: Reuters
developing | Five-year plan: China officials flesh out details from plenum communique
- Rolling coverage of Beijing press conference outlining China’s economic and political goals after crucial plenum
- Focus shifts to quality growth rather than quantity with more environmental protections
