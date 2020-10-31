People demonstrate outside the National Communications Commission in Taipei as it holds a public hearing on Monday. Critics say taking CTi News off the air will erode freedom of the press in Taiwan. Photo: CNA People demonstrate outside the National Communications Commission in Taipei as it holds a public hearing on Monday. Critics say taking CTi News off the air will erode freedom of the press in Taiwan. Photo: CNA
People demonstrate outside the National Communications Commission in Taipei as it holds a public hearing on Monday. Critics say taking CTi News off the air will erode freedom of the press in Taiwan. Photo: CNA
China /  Politics

Taiwanese cable channel CTi accused of pro-Beijing ‘fake news’ awaits licence verdict

  • Channel’s licence expires in December and its application is going through a final review after the media regulator decided not to renew it
  • There have been calls to take it off the air because of unverified reports and attacks on government, but critics say that would be a blow for press freedom

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 4:25pm, 31 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People demonstrate outside the National Communications Commission in Taipei as it holds a public hearing on Monday. Critics say taking CTi News off the air will erode freedom of the press in Taiwan. Photo: CNA People demonstrate outside the National Communications Commission in Taipei as it holds a public hearing on Monday. Critics say taking CTi News off the air will erode freedom of the press in Taiwan. Photo: CNA
People demonstrate outside the National Communications Commission in Taipei as it holds a public hearing on Monday. Critics say taking CTi News off the air will erode freedom of the press in Taiwan. Photo: CNA
READ FULL ARTICLE