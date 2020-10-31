People demonstrate outside the National Communications Commission in Taipei as it holds a public hearing on Monday. Critics say taking CTi News off the air will erode freedom of the press in Taiwan. Photo: CNA
Taiwanese cable channel CTi accused of pro-Beijing ‘fake news’ awaits licence verdict
- Channel’s licence expires in December and its application is going through a final review after the media regulator decided not to renew it
- There have been calls to take it off the air because of unverified reports and attacks on government, but critics say that would be a blow for press freedom
Topic | Taiwan
