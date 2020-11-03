John Pan (left) pictured during a live stream with Steve Bannon and Guo Wengui last year. Photo: Handout John Pan (left) pictured during a live stream with Steve Bannon and Guo Wengui last year. Photo: Handout
John Pan (left) pictured during a live stream with Steve Bannon and Guo Wengui last year. Photo: Handout
China /  Politics

Chinese fugitive Guo Wengui ‘spread Biden-China claim to impact US election’

  • Unverified stories linking Democrat Joe Biden’s son Hunter to China was part of an interference campaign, former Guo collaborator John Pan says
  • Claims were spread on Guo-linked YouTube channels and media platforms associated with Guo and ex-Trump strategist Steve Bannon

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Linda LewSarah Zheng
Linda Lew and Sarah Zheng

Updated: 5:24am, 3 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
John Pan (left) pictured during a live stream with Steve Bannon and Guo Wengui last year. Photo: Handout John Pan (left) pictured during a live stream with Steve Bannon and Guo Wengui last year. Photo: Handout
John Pan (left) pictured during a live stream with Steve Bannon and Guo Wengui last year. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE