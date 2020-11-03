President Xi Jinping addresses a plenary session of the Central Committee in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua via AP President Xi Jinping addresses a plenary session of the Central Committee in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua via AP
President Xi Jinping addresses a plenary session of the Central Committee in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua via AP
China /  Politics

China puts focus on development agenda amid ‘new challenges and conflicts’

  • State media releases full text of five-year development proposal and report delivered by Xi Jinping at plenary meeting last week
  • Both stress that Beijing must keep a clear mind as the world faces ‘most profound changes in a century’

Topic |   China’s Communist Party
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 11:35pm, 3 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
President Xi Jinping addresses a plenary session of the Central Committee in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua via AP President Xi Jinping addresses a plenary session of the Central Committee in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua via AP
President Xi Jinping addresses a plenary session of the Central Committee in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE