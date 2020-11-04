LIVE
China /  Politics
LIVE

live | US election 2020 live updates: Trump and Biden await fate with key states in the balance

  • Projections of the election winner may not be known for several days while mail-in ballots are counted
  • Legal challenges to the counting of ballots, hinted at by Trump, could delay the result further 

SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 11:42pm, 4 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Topic |   2020 US presidential election
SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 11:42pm, 4 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Democrat challenger Joe Biden is locked in a nail-biting race with Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
INTRODUCTION

All times are Eastern Standard time (UTC-5, HKT-13).

A
day after voting in the US presidential election started
, nothing is yet clear in the nail-biting US presidential race between Donald Trump and Democrat challenger Joe Biden, with vote counting continuing in the key states that will decide the outcome.

Projections of the election winner may not be known for several days while mail-in ballots are counted. Legal challenges to the counting of ballots, hinted at by Trump, could delay the result further.

This live blog is free to all, as part of SCMP’s commitment to providing our readers with expert coverage of the US election.
Please support us
on our mission to bring you quality journalism.

2020 US presidential election

Donald Trump |

Joe Biden |

United States |

US-China relations |

US-China decoupling