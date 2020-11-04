LIVE
LIVE
live | US election 2020 live updates: Trump and Biden await fate with key states in the balance
- Projections of the election winner may not be known for several days while mail-in ballots are counted
- Legal challenges to the counting of ballots, hinted at by Trump, could delay the result further
Topic | 2020 US presidential election
Democrat challenger Joe Biden is locked in a nail-biting race with Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
INTRODUCTION
All times are Eastern Standard time (UTC-5, HKT-13).
A
Projections of the election winner may not be known for several days while mail-in ballots are counted. Legal challenges to the counting of ballots, hinted at by Trump, could delay the result further.
This live blog is free to all, as part of SCMP’s commitment to providing our readers with expert coverage of the US election.