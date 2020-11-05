LIVE
live | US election 2020 live updates: Trump and Biden race still too close to call as world turns to four key states

  • Democratic challenger Joe Biden leads US President Donald Trump in popular vote, but presidency will be decided by Electoral College
  • Votes still being counted in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada

SCMP Reporters
Updated: 10:35pm, 5 Nov, 2020

Topic |   US-China relations
It remains to be seen whether Joe Biden can triumph over Donald Trump to become US president. Photo: AFP
INTRODUCTION

All times are Eastern Time (UTC-5, HKT-13). Infographic above uses AP for its statistics; live blog pulls data from multiple sources.

Democrat challenger
Joe Biden may be leading
US President Donald Trump in the popular vote, but the presidency is still up for grabs, with votes still being counted in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada.

Any one of those could give Biden the 270 total electoral votes he needs to take the presidency, but the races are still too close to call. 

