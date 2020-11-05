China and the US may cooperate once more on climate change if Joe Biden wins the race for the White House. Photo: AFP
US-China tensions will remain even if Joe Biden rejoins Paris climate deal, observers say
- Two sides may cooperate on climate change if Democratic candidate wins presidential race, but will still have plenty of other problems to resolve, experts say
- America’s China policy is unlikely to change significantly even with Biden in the White House, they say
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
