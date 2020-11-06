A demonstrator carries weapons during a protest on November 4, the day after US election day, in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Reuters A demonstrator carries weapons during a protest on November 4, the day after US election day, in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Reuters
China may be quiet on US election but state media is drawing attention to pockets of chaos in America

  • Focus has been on conflict and controversy, including footage on CCTV of Trump supporters trying to break into a polling station
  • Social media posts show that people in China are divided in their opinions about the candidates

Jun Mai in Beijing and Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 6:00am, 6 Nov, 2020

A demonstrator carries weapons during a protest on November 4, the day after US election day, in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Reuters A demonstrator carries weapons during a protest on November 4, the day after US election day, in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Reuters
