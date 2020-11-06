Wealthy businessman Guo Wengui has lived in exile in New York for more than five years. Photo: Reuters
Fugitive Chinese tycoon Guo Wengui sues UBS for US$500 million over deal gone awry
- He claims the bank pressured him into borrowing money tied to the purchase of shares in brokerage Haitong Securities
- Businessman says his investment was wiped out when UBS forced the sale of the stock during a market rout
Topic | Guo Wengui
Wealthy businessman Guo Wengui has lived in exile in New York for more than five years. Photo: Reuters