live | US election 2020 live updates: presidency within Biden’s grasp after he takes lead in Pennsylvania

  • Trump is fast losing his lead in some battleground states
  • If Biden is declared victor in Pennsylvania, he will have the 270 Electoral College votes he needs

SCMP Reporters
Updated: 11:01pm, 6 Nov, 2020

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Activists hold up flowers and signs across where votes are being counted in Philadelphia. Photo: Reuters
INTRODUCTION

All times are Eastern Time (UTC-5, HKT-13). Infographic above uses AP for its statistics; live blog pulls data from multiple sources.

Democrat challenger Joe Biden is in the
lead in some battleground states
that would give him the 270 Electoral College votes he needs to take the presidency.

He overtook US President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia, and holds the edge in still-contested Arizona, which some media companies such as the Associated Press have called for the former vice-president, while others have held off.

If Biden wins the presidency, Kamala Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican descent, will make history as the first female vice-president in US history

Remember, however, that regardless of how media and contenders call the states’ results, official certification of the winners may be days or even weeks away.

