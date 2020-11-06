Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Activists hold up flowers and signs across where votes are being counted in Philadelphia. Photo: Reuters
INTRODUCTION
All times are Eastern Time (UTC-5, HKT-13). Infographic above uses AP for its statistics; live blog pulls data from multiple sources.
Democrat challenger Joe Biden is in the
He overtook US President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia, and holds the edge in still-contested Arizona, which some media companies such as the Associated Press have called for the former vice-president, while others have held off.
If Biden wins the presidency, Kamala Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican descent, will make history as the first female vice-president in US history
Remember, however, that regardless of how media and contenders call the states’ results, official certification of the winners may be days or even weeks away.
