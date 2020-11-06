INTRODUCTION

All times are Eastern Time (UTC-5, HKT-13). Infographic above uses AP for its statistics; live blog pulls data from multiple sources.

lead in some battleground states Democrat challenger Joe Biden is in thethat would give him the 270 Electoral College votes he needs to take the presidency.

He overtook US President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia, and holds the edge in still-contested Arizona, which some media companies such as the Associated Press have called for the former vice-president, while others have held off.

If Biden wins the presidency, Kamala Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican descent, will make history as the first female vice-president in US history

Remember, however, that regardless of how media and contenders call the states’ results, official certification of the winners may be days or even weeks away.