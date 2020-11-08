German Chancellor Angela Merkel and then US vice-president Joe Biden meet in 2013. Transatlantic ties are expected to improve under the new US administration. Photo: DPA German Chancellor Angela Merkel and then US vice-president Joe Biden meet in 2013. Transatlantic ties are expected to improve under the new US administration. Photo: DPA
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and then US vice-president Joe Biden meet in 2013. Transatlantic ties are expected to improve under the new US administration. Photo: DPA
China /  Politics

US presidential election: Europe congratulates Biden as China challenge looms

  • Leaders of Germany, France and European Commission underscore need for transatlantic links
  • European diplomats will have more trust in the US approach under a Biden administration, analyst says

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Stuart Lau
Stuart Lau

Updated: 3:24pm, 8 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and then US vice-president Joe Biden meet in 2013. Transatlantic ties are expected to improve under the new US administration. Photo: DPA German Chancellor Angela Merkel and then US vice-president Joe Biden meet in 2013. Transatlantic ties are expected to improve under the new US administration. Photo: DPA
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and then US vice-president Joe Biden meet in 2013. Transatlantic ties are expected to improve under the new US administration. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE