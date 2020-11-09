How newspapers in Taiwan reported Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan sees opportunity for world stage push under Joe Biden-led US
- Analysts point to historic support for Taipei from the president-elect but also predict a slowdown in arms sales
- Less erratic and confrontational approach towards Beijing expected in new administration’s China policy
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
How newspapers in Taiwan reported Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election. Photo: EPA-EFE