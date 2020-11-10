China’s surveillance system does not yet add up to an all-seeing network, researchers say. Photo: AP China’s surveillance system does not yet add up to an all-seeing network, researchers say. Photo: AP
China’s surveillance system does not yet add up to an all-seeing network, researchers say. Photo: AP
China /  Politics

In China, Big Brother is watching everywhere? Not quite yet, report says

  • Local and central governments have spent billions of yuan building camera surveillance networks but it’s not an all-seeing system, researchers say
  • The technology is not linked nationwide but it may be just a matter of time, they say

Topic |   Surveillance
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 1:12am, 10 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s surveillance system does not yet add up to an all-seeing network, researchers say. Photo: AP China’s surveillance system does not yet add up to an all-seeing network, researchers say. Photo: AP
China’s surveillance system does not yet add up to an all-seeing network, researchers say. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE