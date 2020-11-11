Green technologies that can help cut pollution and repair the environment are also priorities in China’s new five-year plan. Photo: Xinhua Green technologies that can help cut pollution and repair the environment are also priorities in China’s new five-year plan. Photo: Xinhua
Green technologies that can help cut pollution and repair the environment are also priorities in China’s new five-year plan. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

Explainer |
China’s hi-tech direction for the next five years

  • Beijing has changed strategic gears in its new blueprint for the country as it confronts roadblocks on technology, especially from the United States
  • Now the focus will be less on integrating advances from other countries and more on developing its own

Topic |   US-China tech war
Matt Ho
Matt Ho

Updated: 9:30pm, 11 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Green technologies that can help cut pollution and repair the environment are also priorities in China’s new five-year plan. Photo: Xinhua Green technologies that can help cut pollution and repair the environment are also priorities in China’s new five-year plan. Photo: Xinhua
Green technologies that can help cut pollution and repair the environment are also priorities in China’s new five-year plan. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE