People in Ulan Bator protest against Beijing’s plan to introduce Mandarin-only classes at schools in Inner Mongolia. Photo: AFP People in Ulan Bator protest against Beijing’s plan to introduce Mandarin-only classes at schools in Inner Mongolia. Photo: AFP
People in Ulan Bator protest against Beijing’s plan to introduce Mandarin-only classes at schools in Inner Mongolia. Photo: AFP
China /  Politics

Communist Party officials in Inner Mongolia lambasted for poor handling of education reform

  • Region’s party chief Shi Taifeng travels to Xilin Gol league to berate cadres after introduction of Mandarin-language textbooks sparks mass protests
  • ‘We had a major problem this time in our promotion of the use of the national curriculum,’ he says

Topic |   China Society
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 12:28pm, 13 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People in Ulan Bator protest against Beijing’s plan to introduce Mandarin-only classes at schools in Inner Mongolia. Photo: AFP People in Ulan Bator protest against Beijing’s plan to introduce Mandarin-only classes at schools in Inner Mongolia. Photo: AFP
People in Ulan Bator protest against Beijing’s plan to introduce Mandarin-only classes at schools in Inner Mongolia. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE