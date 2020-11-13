People in Ulan Bator protest against Beijing’s plan to introduce Mandarin-only classes at schools in Inner Mongolia. Photo: AFP
Communist Party officials in Inner Mongolia lambasted for poor handling of education reform
- Region’s party chief Shi Taifeng travels to Xilin Gol league to berate cadres after introduction of Mandarin-language textbooks sparks mass protests
- ‘We had a major problem this time in our promotion of the use of the national curriculum,’ he says
Topic | China Society
