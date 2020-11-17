Prominent advocates of Taiwanese independence are likely to be on the blacklist, a source says. Photo: DPA Prominent advocates of Taiwanese independence are likely to be on the blacklist, a source says. Photo: DPA
Prominent advocates of Taiwanese independence are likely to be on the blacklist, a source says. Photo: DPA
China /  Politics

Beijing prepares blacklist to target ‘diehard Taiwan separatists’

  • Idea first floated two years ago but given the go-ahead after a statement last week by Mike Pompeo, sources say
  • List will be kept short and is not expected to be released until after the inauguration of the next US president, source says

Topic |   Taiwan
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 9:00am, 17 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Prominent advocates of Taiwanese independence are likely to be on the blacklist, a source says. Photo: DPA Prominent advocates of Taiwanese independence are likely to be on the blacklist, a source says. Photo: DPA
Prominent advocates of Taiwanese independence are likely to be on the blacklist, a source says. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE