One element of the inquiry will focus on animals sold in Wuhan’s markets. Photo: Simon Song
Josephine Ma
Can World Health Organization’s coronavirus investigation really find the source of the outbreak?
Scientists will study its spread in Wuhan but the Chinese authorities may not give them access to the raw data from the city
Topic is highly sensitive in Beijing, which hopes that the investigation will prove the virus did not originate in China
Published: 7:00am, 18 Nov, 2020
Updated: 7:23am, 18 Nov, 2020
