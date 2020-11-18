One element of the inquiry will focus on animals sold in Wuhan’s markets. Photo: Simon Song One element of the inquiry will focus on animals sold in Wuhan’s markets. Photo: Simon Song
Josephine Ma
Opinion

As I see it by Josephine Ma

Can World Health Organization’s coronavirus investigation really find the source of the outbreak?

  • Scientists will study its spread in Wuhan but the Chinese authorities may not give them access to the raw data from the city
  • Topic is highly sensitive in Beijing, which hopes that the investigation will prove the virus did not originate in China

Updated: 7:23am, 18 Nov, 2020

