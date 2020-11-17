Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Jay Clayton. Photo: AP
US moves ahead with law that could remove Chinese firms from stock exchanges
- The Securities and Exchange Commission intends to propose a regulation that would lead to the delisting of companies for not complying with US auditing rules
- Chinese stock listings have attracted President Trump’s attention as he ratchets up attacks on China over the coronavirus pandemic and other grievances
