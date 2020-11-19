Xi Jinping called for the legal community to “ensure loyalty to the party, the country, the people and the law” – in that order. Photo: Xinhua Xi Jinping called for the legal community to “ensure loyalty to the party, the country, the people and the law” – in that order. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping called for the legal community to “ensure loyalty to the party, the country, the people and the law” – in that order. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

Xi Jinping calls for coordinated approach on ‘rule of law’ to safeguard China’s interests

  • President tells top Communist Party leaders that it must be promoted ‘at home and in matters involving foreign parties’
  • Legal experts say speech suggests Beijing may be more willing to engage on issues involving international law

Topic |   Xi Jinping
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 19 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Xi Jinping called for the legal community to “ensure loyalty to the party, the country, the people and the law” – in that order. Photo: Xinhua Xi Jinping called for the legal community to “ensure loyalty to the party, the country, the people and the law” – in that order. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping called for the legal community to “ensure loyalty to the party, the country, the people and the law” – in that order. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE