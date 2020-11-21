The promotions are a sign that the party is reactivating its “overdue” succession plans, according to one analyst. Photo: AFP The promotions are a sign that the party is reactivating its “overdue” succession plans, according to one analyst. Photo: AFP
Chinese Communist Party names new provincial chiefs as coronavirus wanes

  • Promotions appear to be part of reactivated renewal plans, analyst says
  • Aerospace engineer Xu Dazhe takes top job in Hunan as country aims for greater technological development

William Zheng
Updated: 7:20am, 21 Nov, 2020

The promotions are a sign that the party is reactivating its “overdue” succession plans, according to one analyst. Photo: AFP
