China’s economic plan involves an increased focus on domestic consumption. Photo: Reuters China’s economic plan involves an increased focus on domestic consumption. Photo: Reuters
China’s economic plan involves an increased focus on domestic consumption. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

Technological self-reliance is at heart of China’s economic plans, says key Xi Jinping aide

  • Liu He, the president’s economic adviser, says innovation will play a vital role in the country’s development plans
  • Communist leadership recently approved a five-year that placed a greater emphasis on domestic markets as a driver of economic growth

Topic |   US-China tech war
Matt Ho
Matt Ho

Updated: 6:37pm, 22 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s economic plan involves an increased focus on domestic consumption. Photo: Reuters China’s economic plan involves an increased focus on domestic consumption. Photo: Reuters
China’s economic plan involves an increased focus on domestic consumption. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE