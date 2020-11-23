China has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. Photo: Getty Images China has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. Photo: Getty Images
China /  Politics

China’s path to zero emissions prepared by veteran climate change diplomat’s team

  • Scientists spent more than a year modelling how to achieve net zero before President Xi Jinping’s announcement to the UN in September
  • Leading them was Xie Zhenhua, who once fiercely defended the right of developing countries to be exempt from emissions targets

Topic |   Climate change
Updated: 3:47pm, 23 Nov, 2020

