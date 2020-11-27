Taiwan lawmakers throw pork intestines at each other during a scuffle in the parliament in Taipei, Taiwan, on Friday, November 27. Photo: Reuters
Fists and pig guts fly and opponents hog the floor in Taiwan parliament debate over US pork imports
- Kuomintang lawmakers threw buckets of pig guts towards premier as he began speaking and some exchanged blows
- Government decision in August to allow imports of US pork containing ractopamine goes up against public concerns about food safety
Topic | Taiwan
