Fists and pig guts fly and opponents hog the floor in Taiwan parliament debate over US pork imports

  • Kuomintang lawmakers threw buckets of pig guts towards premier as he began speaking and some exchanged blows
  • Government decision in August to allow imports of US pork containing ractopamine goes up against public concerns about food safety

Reuters
Updated: 3:54pm, 27 Nov, 2020

Taiwan lawmakers throw pork intestines at each other during a scuffle in the parliament in Taipei, Taiwan, on Friday, November 27. Photo: Reuters Taiwan lawmakers throw pork intestines at each other during a scuffle in the parliament in Taipei, Taiwan, on Friday, November 27. Photo: Reuters
