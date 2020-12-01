Self-reliance in critical sciences and technological innovation is a strategic pillar of China’s development strategy for the next five years. Photo: EPA-EFE Self-reliance in critical sciences and technological innovation is a strategic pillar of China’s development strategy for the next five years. Photo: EPA-EFE
Self-reliance in critical sciences and technological innovation is a strategic pillar of China’s development strategy for the next five years. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Politics

Analysis |
China pivots to state-corporate partnerships in drive for technology self-reliance

  • Home-grown innovation has been identified as a ‘strategic pillar’ in the next five-year plan and companies are expected to step up
  • Innovation consortiums will be established between private companies and scientific and technology institutions to drive research

Topic |   US-China tech war
Matt Ho
Matt Ho

Updated: 8:00am, 1 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Self-reliance in critical sciences and technological innovation is a strategic pillar of China’s development strategy for the next five years. Photo: EPA-EFE Self-reliance in critical sciences and technological innovation is a strategic pillar of China’s development strategy for the next five years. Photo: EPA-EFE
Self-reliance in critical sciences and technological innovation is a strategic pillar of China’s development strategy for the next five years. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE