More than half of China’s 515 state key laboratories are linked to universities or science and technology institutes. Photo: Hong Kong Polytechnic University More than half of China’s 515 state key laboratories are linked to universities or science and technology institutes. Photo: Hong Kong Polytechnic University
More than half of China’s 515 state key laboratories are linked to universities or science and technology institutes. Photo: Hong Kong Polytechnic University
China /  Politics

Analysis |
China’s plan to boost innovation and what it could mean for research in Greater Bay Area

  • Five-year plan included overhaul of state key laboratories
  • Government also vowed to do more to attract domestic and foreign talent

Topic |   US-China tech war
Matt Ho
Matt Ho

Updated: 4:00pm, 5 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
More than half of China’s 515 state key laboratories are linked to universities or science and technology institutes. Photo: Hong Kong Polytechnic University More than half of China’s 515 state key laboratories are linked to universities or science and technology institutes. Photo: Hong Kong Polytechnic University
More than half of China’s 515 state key laboratories are linked to universities or science and technology institutes. Photo: Hong Kong Polytechnic University
READ FULL ARTICLE