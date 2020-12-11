China will implement a broad strategy of keeping economic growth “within a reasonable range” for 2021, according to a meeting of the Politburo chaired by President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters
China targets monopolies in warning to keep big capital in check in 2021
- The Politburo says the country needs to prevent ‘disordered expansion of capital’ as the Communist Party counts down to its centenary
- ‘Demand-side’ reforms also needed to unleash domestic demand and create a sustainable home market
Topic | China economy
China will implement a broad strategy of keeping economic growth “within a reasonable range” for 2021, according to a meeting of the Politburo chaired by President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters