China will implement a broad strategy of keeping economic growth “within a reasonable range” for 2021, according to a meeting of the Politburo chaired by President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters China will implement a broad strategy of keeping economic growth “within a reasonable range” for 2021, according to a meeting of the Politburo chaired by President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters
China will implement a broad strategy of keeping economic growth “within a reasonable range” for 2021, according to a meeting of the Politburo chaired by President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

China targets monopolies in warning to keep big capital in check in 2021

  • The Politburo says the country needs to prevent ‘disordered expansion of capital’ as the Communist Party counts down to its centenary
  • ‘Demand-side’ reforms also needed to unleash domestic demand and create a sustainable home market

Topic |   China economy
Zhou Xin
Zhou Xin

Updated: 11:39pm, 11 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China will implement a broad strategy of keeping economic growth “within a reasonable range” for 2021, according to a meeting of the Politburo chaired by President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters China will implement a broad strategy of keeping economic growth “within a reasonable range” for 2021, according to a meeting of the Politburo chaired by President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters
China will implement a broad strategy of keeping economic growth “within a reasonable range” for 2021, according to a meeting of the Politburo chaired by President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE